Struggling businesses can’t afford a digital ad tax during a pandemic | COMMENTARY

Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed this tax because he understood the impact of COVID-19 on our state economy and that this was the wrong time to raise taxes when so many people and businesses are struggling in the worst economy since the Great Depression. When the legislative session begins in January there are countless items on lawmakers’ agenda they need to take up to help our state fight through and recover from this virus. Making life more expensive for small businesses should not be one of them. Here’s some free advice: Go back to the drawing board, there has to be another way, a better way that doesn’t hurt small businesses and their employees.