Marylanders will pay higher prices for goods and services they purchase from the companies advertising on the digital interface as costs are passed down to consumers. Arizona, Iowa and Florida each passed broad advertising taxes years ago; each later repealed the tax because it hurt their local economy and was impossible to administer. Digital advertising is more complex than a banner ad or paid search marketing on Google. This bill oversimplifies it. The state comptroller’s office would have to hire a small army of new staff, accountants and lawyers to administer and manage this amorphous tax. This bill will place an exceptional burden on state resources, and will most likely lead to prolonged and costly litigation with the likes of Facebook and Google’s legal teams.