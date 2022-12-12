Maryland losing too much green space to development | READER COMMENTARY

Homes in various stages of construction are seen at the Lakeside at Trappe development along U.S. 50 in Trappe on the Eastern Shore. The 900-acre development is slated to have up to 2500 homes. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

With everyone so concerned about the environment, I don’t understand why developers are allowed to run rampant over the countryside. Like for example in the Eastern Shore town of Trappe where they plan to build an obscene number of new houses in a rural area, thereby destroying everything green in its wake. Where are the animals going to go?

Dan Rodricks recently had a very good column about this very issue and I rarely agree with him. He bemoaned the loss of nature, the loss of natural beauty, the loss of habitat (”Dan Rodricks: Savoring the Yock, the wild and scenic river along ‘Maryland’s last frontier,’” Oct. 21). That’s why we have deer in Guilford.

— Anne Heaton, Baltimore

