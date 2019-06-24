Border detention camps are plenty horrible

Much as I have no wish to spoil Rev. Michael T. Buttner's fantasies (“Border detention camps are not the same as concentration camps,” June 20), credible witnesses have seen and described the conditions in the immigrant detention camps as being as deplorable as any concentration camp from World War II.

I am old enough to recall the newsreels of that time. He would be better employed in reminding the U.S. Customs and Border Protection guards that “I was only following orders” did not work at Nuremberg and will not work here either. Perhaps the reverend from Forest Hill might be better employed studying Matthew 19:14 than indulging in the patriarchal pastime of chastising women who dare to have an opinion and express it publicly.

Robert Blackshaw, Glenwood

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.