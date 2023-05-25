Detective’s salary should not have been disclosed | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Police investigate the scene of an officer involved shooting in the Shipley Hill neighborhood of Baltimore on Thursday afternoon, May 11, 2023. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/AP)

The recent article regarding the detective involved in a teen’s shooting details that police officer’s salary (”Baltimore Police identify detective who shot 17-year-old in Shipley Hill; teen now in stable condition,” May 15). In what world is his salary related to his actions as a police officer? The press shares information with the general public. It does not have the obligation to disclose personal data irrelevant to the subject of the story.

— Karen Koch, Forest Hill

