Detective’s salary should not have been disclosed | READER COMMENTARY

The recent article regarding the detective involved in a teen’s shooting details that police officer’s salary (”Baltimore Police identify detective who shot 17-year-old in Shipley Hill; teen now in stable condition,” May 15). In what world is his salary related to his actions as a police officer? The press shares information with the general public. It does not have the obligation to disclose personal data irrelevant to the subject of the story.
— Karen Koch, Forest Hill
