A toy sewing machine given by his wife frames Philip Spector, creator and CEO of Fashions Unlimited at 1100 Wicomico Street, which he has been designing and modifying. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Thank you for including the front page story about young designers helping to revive the city’s garment industry (“Made in Baltimore: Young designers fuel fledgling revival of city’s garment industry,” Feb. 20). It encouraged me to read my entire Sunday print edition despite the disheartening news that fills most of the paper on a daily basis.

Please include a positive or lighthearted story on the front page every day. Baltimore needs it!

Carol Randall, Monkton

