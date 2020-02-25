Thank you for including the front page story about young designers helping to revive the city’s garment industry (“Made in Baltimore: Young designers fuel fledgling revival of city’s garment industry,” Feb. 20). It encouraged me to read my entire Sunday print edition despite the disheartening news that fills most of the paper on a daily basis.
Please include a positive or lighthearted story on the front page every day. Baltimore needs it!
Carol Randall, Monkton
