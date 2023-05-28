Inaugural poem latest victim of Florida book banning | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

American poet Amanda Gorman recites the poem, "The Hill We Climb," during the Inauguration of President Joe Biden at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, D.C. The poem written for Biden’s inauguration has been placed on a restricted list for elementary-aged students at a school in South Florida after a complaint by one parent. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Republican moral cops and their friends and sympathizers are at the banning of books again and again. It seems Amanda Gorman’s book, “The Hill We Climb,” named for the much-celebrated poem she read at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, has been relegated to the restricted section of a Miami Dade elementary school based on just one complaint from a parent who has declared that Gorman’s book has no educational value and it contains indirect hate (”‘The Hill We Climb,’ a transcript. Amanda Gorman’s poem recited at Biden’s inauguration captures the times,” Jan. 20, 2021).

Are the book banners aiming for notoriety or do they really believe outstanding works of art and poetry should be banned based only on their own whim and fancy? Daily Salinas, the parent who got Gorman’s book and poem removed to a restricted area of the school library, the book later sent to the middle school section, thought that Oprah Winfrey had penned the poem. She didn’t have to read or understand the book to have it restricted. She just had to fill out a form, and her objections were allowed based on the Parental Rights in Education Act, a brain child of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who I now call “Ban” DeSantis, and the Florida legislature.

The Republicans of Florida and other states are passing laws they cannot enforce but the laws certainly are having a chilling effect on librarians and educators who do not know for sure what is allowed and what is not allowed in the atmosphere of censorship and fear they create. The parts of America under right wing Republican rule in the thrall of Christian fundamentalism, are turning into a collective banana republic. If pluralism, liberal ideas, science, immigration and an open society have set them off on this futile quest for cultural and moral control over the United States, I hope their quest fails sooner than later. Amanda Gorman’s book was accused of indirect hate because of the stanzas:

“We’ve braved the belly of the beast,

We’ve learned that quiet isn’t always peace,

And the norms and notions of what “just is”

Isn’t always justice.

And yet the dawn is ours before we knew it,

Somehow we do it.

Somehow we’ve weathered and witnessed

A nation that isn’t broken, but simply

Unfinished.”

Astonishing those eloquent words would set off a mom into having Gorman’s book restricted. Whether this is due to illiteracy or political obduracy or sanctimony, it’s a blatant violation of the First Amendment and it should stop. Also, Florida’s “Don’t say gay bill” should be challenged and overturned.

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air

