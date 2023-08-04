DeSantis seeks to distort U.S. history to the detriment of all | READER COMMENTARY

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the historic Ritz Theatre in downtown Jacksonville, Florida against new standards adopted by the Florida State Board of Education in the teaching of Black history. July 21, 2023. (Fran Ruchalski/The Florida Times-Union via AP) (Fran Ruchalski/AP)

As a recent letter writer noted, African-American history is part of American history. Omitting it is a bit like omitting everything related to Missouri: it falsifies and distorts the story (”Here’s why students must be taught Black history,” Aug. 1). Real history is so much more interesting and useful than any version that has been edited to protect someone’s ideology.

For example, historian Juan Cole’s response to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education included these facts among others: Between 10-to-20% of slaves brought from West African were Muslims, many literate in both Arabic and languages like Wolof, Mandinka and Hausa that were written in Arabic script. Often, these people were highly valued as bookkeepers by their poorly educated owners.

West Africa had a long history of iron work and there were undoubtedly some skilled blacksmiths who got caught by the slave traders and brought to this country. They are more likely to have taught the skills than to have learned them from their owners. There were also many skilled woodworkers and potters.

Carolina rice cultivation depended on West African women’s knowledge of wetland rice farming and discovery of a distinctive strain of rice that led to the high productivity that enriched their owners.

All these skills and benefits were provided by enslaved people to their enslavers, not the other way around. These were people from complex cultures, brought here against their will and treated brutally, who nevertheless preserved their knowledge and self-respect. It is a magnificent history, of courage, endurance and when necessary wiliness.

What was done to them was a grievous wrong, indeed, a long succession of wrongs that make me wish I could reach back in time to set the perpetrators straight, but their response to their situation was not merely admirable but inspiring. How could anyone not benefit from learning of it?

— Katharine W. Rylaarsdam, Baltimore

