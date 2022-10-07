Don’t blame GOP governors for border crisis | READER COMMENTARY

I find it absurd that a letter writer labeled Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the worst governors since he failed to even mention the Biden administration’s continued failure to acknowledge the severity and consequences of the border crisis (”America’s two worst governors abuse immigrants,” Oct. 4).

The writer doesn’t even address the difference between legal immigration and unlawful mass migration. The enforcement of immigration laws and border security are federal responsibilities, but since the Biden administration has shirked its sworn duty, the governors of the affected states have stepped up to the plate. The writer failed to mention the mayors of Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago (all of which are sanctuary jurisdictions) complain of trying to handle a miniscule number of unlawfully present people when compared to the vast number of encounters at the border. Those total several million and counting, and they have been affecting border towns and cities since Biden took office and opened the floodgates making it easier for the cartels to move deadly drugs into the country.

New York’s mayor, a Democrat, has even railed at administration inaction. The so-called forced busing comment is debatable since Abbott instituted a voluntary approach once asylum-seeking migrants have been processed. Whether the so-called “stunt” was political or not, it is a desperate attempt to get attention from deaf ears and blind eyes to the self-inflicted border crisis which is not just a state problem but is a federal one and is costing American taxpayers.

One who criticizes should offer a solution, and that goes for columnist Charles Blow, too (”Charles M. Blow: Beto O’Rourke condemns dehumanizing stunts,” Sept. 29). Mine is to fully execute and enforce immigration laws as a starting point and examine the “executive orders and policies” which have been successful and those which have been detrimental. What good are laws if not fully enforced?

— Michael Ernest, Catonsville

