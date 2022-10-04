America’s two worst governors abuse immigrants | READER COMMENTARY

After taking a five-hour bus trip, family of the Uvalde shooting massacre stand with Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke, right, during a pre-campaign debate news conference, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Edinburg, Texas. (Eric Gay/Associated Press). (Eric Gay/AP)

Charles Blow’s commentary discusses the governor’s race in Texas and how incumbent Greg Abbott appears to be leading because of his forced busing of immigrants to Chicago, Washington, D.C. and New York City (”Charles Blow: Beto O’Rourke condemns dehumanizing stunts,” Sept. 29). I, like Blow, was totally horrified by the obscene behavior of Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in using human beings as pawns in promoting their racist policies.

We have witnessed many outrageous behaviors by politicians in the past, but this particular stunt made me ill. It is a very low point in American politics. Hopefully, it will lead to criminal prosecution of America’s two worst governors.

Advertisement

— Jack Kinstlinger, Towson

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.