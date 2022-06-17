Deputy might still be alive if laws were enforced against shooter | READER COMMENTARY

This photo provided by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office shows Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard. The Maryland deputy was shot and killed while trying to arrest a fugitive, authorities said. Hilliard spotted the suspect, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants, coming out of an apartment complex Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Pittsville, Maryland, the sheriff's office said. A foot chase ensued and Hilliard was shot trying to arrest the suspect. (Wicomico County Sheriff's Office via AP) (AP)

Getting a handle on violent crime is indeed a challenge for Maryland and the U.S., and it will take a comprehensive plan to do it. What is troubling to me especially this week is the murder of the deputy sheriff in Wicomico County on Sunday (“Man charged in Sunday’s fatal shooting of Wicomico Sheriff’s deputy had Baltimore warrant for arrest,” June 13).

The suspect, Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, pleaded guilty to armed robbery in 2020 and received a probation before judgment sentence, meaning there would be no conviction if he successfully served three years of probation. He is accused of committing burglary and illegally possessing a firearm this past May, while on probation, however. Deputy Glenn Hilliard was trying to arrest Mr. Davidson on a warrant when he was killed. How was Mr. Davidson out free? If he was serving the three short years of his original sentence in prison, rather than on probation, the deputy might be alive today.

Why has this man been given so many chances by our judicial system? Mr. Davidson is a bad apple. At 20-years-old, he’s got two full pages of criminal charges on the Maryland Courts Case Search website. His ability to repetitively commit crimes is on you, judges. Lawmakers all around the country and here in Maryland are considering more, strict gun laws — I get it. But, there are laws on the books right now, that if enforced, would have prevented the killing of Deputy Hilliard.

— Richard Armstrong, Towson

