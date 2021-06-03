Depression need not define a rising tennis star — nor anyone else | READER COMMENTARY

The second time that I sought help, years later, my husband was recuperating from a serious stroke and I was told that his life would be cut short because his stroke was a result of an incurable function in his brain. I could not and would not accept this diagnosis, and I became distraught and angry. The psychiatrist to whom I was referred told me something that I will always remember. He said, " You cannot give him a good life now, but you can give him a good death.” And I proceeded to accomplish that dictate. I made a birthday party and invited all of his friends and mine and the relatives who were close by to a shindig that was worthy of being held for a celebrity. We had a magician who had performed at the White House, a veritable feast of food and everyone brought a humorous gift which made him laugh out loud and enjoy every minute of the party. It was his last birthday celebration but one that he loved.