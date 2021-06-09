A reader’s personal story of depression was helpful, instructive | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you, Alice Haber, for your heartfelt commentary on depression (”Depression need not define a rising tennis star — nor anyone else,” June 3) and especially for sharing your own experience.
I’d like to share this quote by American poet Miller Williams: “Have compassion for everyone you meet, even if they don’t want it. What seems conceit, bad manners, or cynicism is always a sign of things no ears have heard, no eyes have seen. You do not know what wars are going on down there where they spirit meets the bone.”
Tricia Ellis, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.