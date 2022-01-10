xml:space="preserve">
A dentist who will always be remembered fondly | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jan 10, 2022 11:59 AM
Dr. Gary Philipp Schoppert was an outdoors enthusiast and retired dentist. (Baltimore Sun handout).
He was the finest of the finest.

My family and I cherish warm memories of Dr. Gary Schoppert and hold a great deal of admiration for him. We were his patients for decades (”Dr. Gary Philipp Schoppert, a retired dentist and an anti-war activist, dies,” Jan. 5).

His humanity was beautiful. It took him way beyond duty’s call. I recall that early on one set of Saturday and Sunday mornings, he opened his office in order to meet me there and shoot a local anesthetic into an excruciatingly painful molar, thus tiding me over till I could get dental surgery the following Monday.

My son just emailed me to say his dentists have all been amazed that the fillings Dr. Schoppert put in 40-plus years ago are still good. My daughter and son and I will miss him greatly as a remarkable person as well as a consummate professional. We’ll continue to sing his praises.

Clarinda Harriss, Baltimore

