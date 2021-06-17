Sun greatly overstates risk of dental rip-offs | READER COMMENTARY

Dentists aren’t naïve enough to think that this doesn’t happen, but in Maryland we have worked hard to root out these sorts of practices. Maryland law states that only Maryland dentists can own, manage or operate a dental practice and the decisions that affect patient care. As was outlined in the article, some non-dentist-owned firms have skirted the law and created pressure on individual dentists to perform practices not in the best interest of the patient in order to increase the bottom line for the non-dentist ownership. Fortunately, the Maryland General Assembly passed legislation in 2020 that became law that would ensure continuation of the existing law that protects the dentist/patient relationship from outside interference.