Provide dental insurance to all | READER COMMENTARY

The Sun’s recent editorial urging lawmakers to expand Medicaid to cover adult dental care in Maryland was correct in linking poor oral health to more serious medical morbidities (”Expand Medicaid to cover adult dental care in Maryland,” Feb. 1).
What the editorial did not address was the fact that virtually no private health insurance covers dental care. Dental insurance is often expensive and actually covers very little after premiums, deductibles and copays. Why would taxpayers want to foot the bill for Medicaid dental coverage that they don’t even have?
Perhaps the editorial should be directed at the Maryland Health Insurance Administration requiring all health insurance in Maryland to cover dental care.
Jonathan Hamburger, Pikesville
