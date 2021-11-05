Expand Medicare to cover dental care for seniors | READER COMMENTARY

I am writing about my concern for the dental health of our seniors. We would like to think that if you work hard your whole life, you should be able to retire and not live in poverty. Some employers have pension plans or 401(k) plans and allow employees to maintain their supplemental health and dental benefits. But I have been a practicing dentist for many years in Baltimore and have seen firsthand how it’s a smooth transition for some and devastating for others.
In fact, nearly half of Maryland seniors living alone live in economic insecurity. A 2019 University of Massachusetts Boston report found that 49.3% of them, and 22.3% of senior couples, live below the Elder Index, defined as the income level at which older people are able to cover basic living expenses. Low-income Maryland adults reported that the top oral health problem they have is pain in the mouth, and that they are less likely to participate in social activities because of it. These are the people who really need help accessing dental care.
I firmly believe just adding dental coverage to Medicare Part B is not the answer. Any Medicare expansion created by Congress should be to help the underserved through a separate and unique program dedicated to providing comprehensive dental care for low income seniors.
Ann Christopher, Baltimore
