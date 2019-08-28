Maryland’s Medicaid dental program is working

The pilot expansion program offers many benefits. However, it still has room to grow. The dental services covered are very similar to standard dental insurance, but the program does not include root canals or dentures. Even without these treatment options, this program will enable eligible adults to improve their oral health, and socialize without being self-conscious. Many who are eligible could seek employment without the fear of being judged. With an $800 per person annual benefit during the first year of the program, eligible adults should contact local community health centers to inquire about available dental services.