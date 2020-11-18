Democrats should keep the inclusiveness, lose the elite attitude | READER COMMENTARY

Patrick Dobmeier and his students are definitely on to something (“Teach to Unite: Can a Baltimore area teacher and his former students unify the country?" Nov. 11). As the returns were reported on Election Day and the days following, I was troubled to see map after map reflect large islands of blue cities surround a sea of red counties. Clearly, we highly educated, elite and culturally sensitive (“we believe in equality for everyone”) Democrats must do better. First off, we have to lose the attitude.
Teach to Unite’s aim is “to travel across America to meet folks” from every walk of life, to “provide a platform for people to share their voices.” This will take an enormous amount of hard work, patience and, most important, listening, a daunting task in the simplest of times — which these obviously are not.
Best wishes to Mr. Dobmeier and his students. It’s a promising start.
Susan Sachs Fleishman, Baltimore
