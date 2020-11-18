xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Democrats should keep the inclusiveness, lose the elite attitude | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Nov 18, 2020 12:59 PM
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather for the "Million MAGA March" rally to protest the results of the presidential election, near Freedom Plaza in Washington on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather for the "Million MAGA March" rally to protest the results of the presidential election, near Freedom Plaza in Washington on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)

Patrick Dobmeier and his students are definitely on to something (“Teach to Unite: Can a Baltimore area teacher and his former students unify the country?" Nov. 11). As the returns were reported on Election Day and the days following, I was troubled to see map after map reflect large islands of blue cities surround a sea of red counties. Clearly, we highly educated, elite and culturally sensitive (“we believe in equality for everyone”) Democrats must do better. First off, we have to lose the attitude.

Teach to Unite’s aim is “to travel across America to meet folks” from every walk of life, to “provide a platform for people to share their voices.” This will take an enormous amount of hard work, patience and, most important, listening, a daunting task in the simplest of times — which these obviously are not.

Advertisement

Best wishes to Mr. Dobmeier and his students. It’s a promising start.

Susan Sachs Fleishman, Baltimore
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement