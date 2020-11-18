Democrats should keep the inclusiveness, lose the elite attitude | READER COMMENTARY

Patrick Dobmeier and his students are definitely on to something (“Teach to Unite: Can a Baltimore area teacher and his former students unify the country?" Nov. 11). As the returns were reported on Election Day and the days following, I was troubled to see map after map reflect large islands of blue cities surround a sea of red counties. Clearly, we highly educated, elite and culturally sensitive (“we believe in equality for everyone”) Democrats must do better. First off, we have to lose the attitude.