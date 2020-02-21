Hey, Democratic candidates: Nobody is perfect. Every person running for president has said or done things in their past that make them cringe today (“Takeaways from the Democratic debate: Elizabeth takes the gloves off, Bernie absorbs glancing blows, Pete and Amy’s grudge match,” Feb. 20).
Leave it. Stop attacking each other and focus on what you plan to do if elected. That’s what voters want and need to hear.
Nancy Sinclair, Towson
