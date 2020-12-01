Democrats at risk of losing moderates like me | READER COMMENTARY

His suggestions are “right on” for the Democratic Party and its supporters. Additionally, I laughed at Thomas Bayard Williams’ letter to the editor that came in response to Mr. Boone’s oped (”Critic of Democrats need refresher on U.S. Constitution,” Nov. 23). Clearly, Mr. Williams is a hard-core Democrat who believes that any way of increasing his party’s advantage (such as getting rid of the Electoral College, packing the Supreme Court and giving statehood to D.C.) is legitimate. He and his radical Democratic ideas are a turnoff to people like me who are around the middle of the political spectrum.