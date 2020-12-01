Democrats at risk of losing moderates like me | READER COMMENTARY

As a longtime Baltimore resident and a voter who considers myself to be an open-minded voter (having voted for Republican, Democratic, and Libertarian candidates over the last 20 years), I found Ronald Boone’s recent commentary (“The Democratic Party is often violent, divisive and hypocritical; if it doesn’t change, Trump will be back,” Nov. 20) to be one of the most thoughtful and accurate opinions that I have read in several years.
His suggestions are “right on” for the Democratic Party and its supporters. Additionally, I laughed at Thomas Bayard Williams’ letter to the editor that came in response to Mr. Boone’s oped (”Critic of Democrats need refresher on U.S. Constitution,” Nov. 23). Clearly, Mr. Williams is a hard-core Democrat who believes that any way of increasing his party’s advantage (such as getting rid of the Electoral College, packing the Supreme Court and giving statehood to D.C.) is legitimate. He and his radical Democratic ideas are a turnoff to people like me who are around the middle of the political spectrum.
Clearly, based on the recent outcomes of many Democrat versus Republican contests for U.S. Senate and House positions, lots of people in our country feel the same way that I do. Mr. Williams and the Democratic Party would be wise to listen to Mr. Boone’s advice.
Matt Wyskiel, Baltimore
