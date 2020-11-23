Critic of Democrats need refresher on U.S. Constitution | READER COMMENTARY

Republicans are gaming the Electoral College and delegitimizing both the Senate and the Supreme Court by their manipulation of the Constitution in order to gain and solidify power in the hands of one party — another complaint of Mr. Boone’s. The Republican-held Senate further eroded its own legitimacy and that of the presidency by refusing to remove from office a president from their own party who some of them agreed — while voting to acquit him ― was guilty. Democracy is fragile. It relies on a willingness to compromise, to see the other side as opponents to be debated, not enemies to be destroyed. Mr. Boone complains that there are Democrats in the streets and in the media and elsewhere who do this while the examples cited above show that the Republicans in positions of great power are doing this — as a matter of government policy and democratic procedure.