Morality must respect cultural traditions | READER COMMENTARY

I enjoyed reading David Brook’s commentary (”How Democrats can win the morality wars,” May 20). His description of the two major philosophies at work in political America today (and in much of the world) is very astute, I think, and thoughtfully supported. In his view, liberals generally get behind the idea of individual “moral freedom,” while conservatives believe strongly in a “moral tradition,” in which some well-established rules of moral behavior supersede individual preferences. Later, he states that “millions of Americans who subscribe to the ‘you are not your own’ ethos are appalled by what conservatism has become.” I see that, but I wish he had gone a bit further in his analysis and publicly recognized that many of us in the “moral freedom” camp face a similar quandary.

A lifelong liberal, I strongly support an individual’s right to make a moral decision, but I want that decision to come from a place of knowledge. I don’t think an individual can determine a truly moral decision unless he (or she) has arrived at his personal moral beliefs from within the context of some larger culture — that is, from some “you are not your own” ethos.

Toward the end of his piece, Mr. Brooks asks: “will Democrats realize that both moral traditions need each other?” I think the answer to that question is that many of us already do. I agree that individual mores need to be linked to, and to grow out of, societal norms. But which society gets to establish the ground rules? There’s the rub. Until we as a nation can respect the authority of a variety of cultural traditions, both large and small, not much is likely to change.

— Greg Bullen, Towson

