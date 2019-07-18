Impeachment not a viable option for Democrats

The term impeachment means “a charge of misconduct made against the holder of a public office (“House kills a push for impeachment," July 18). According to Wikipedia, “If a simple majority of the those present and voting in the House approve an article of impeachment, then the president is impeached. The procedure then moves to the Senate where a “trial” is held to determine if the president committed a crime. It takes a two-thirds vote of the Senate to convict."
And therein is the glitch in the system. With the Republicans controlling the Senate, the Democrats could not garner the two-thirds vote to convict President Donald Trump and he would remain in office. Shades of Bill Clinton. Embarrassing? Well, maybe not for President Trump. He would probably glory in it, but all for naught.
If the Democrats want him out then all they have to do is win the next presidential election and, unfortunately, it appears with their list of possible nominees, they are handing the election to Mr. Trump on a silver platter.
Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore