Advertisement

Impeachment not a viable option for Democrats

Baltimore Sun |
Jul 18, 2019 | 1:56 PM
Impeachment not a viable option for Democrats
GREENVILLE, NC - JULY 17: President Donald Trump shakes hands with Mike Pence, U.S. Vice President, as he takes the podium before speaking during a Keep America Great rally on July 17, 2019 in Greenville, North Carolina. Trump is speaking in North Carolina only hours after The House of Representatives voted down an effort from a Texas Democrat to impeach the President. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images) (Zach Gibson/Getty)

The term impeachment means “a charge of misconduct made against the holder of a public office (“House kills a push for impeachment," July 18). According to Wikipedia, “If a simple majority of the those present and voting in the House approve an article of impeachment, then the president is impeached. The procedure then moves to the Senate where a “trial” is held to determine if the president committed a crime. It takes a two-thirds vote of the Senate to convict."

And therein is the glitch in the system. With the Republicans controlling the Senate, the Democrats could not garner the two-thirds vote to convict President Donald Trump and he would remain in office. Shades of Bill Clinton. Embarrassing? Well, maybe not for President Trump. He would probably glory in it, but all for naught.

Advertisement

If the Democrats want him out then all they have to do is win the next presidential election and, unfortunately, it appears with their list of possible nominees, they are handing the election to Mr. Trump on a silver platter.

Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

Advertisement
Advertisement