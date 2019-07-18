Impeachment not a viable option for Democrats

The term impeachment means “a charge of misconduct made against the holder of a public office (“House kills a push for impeachment," July 18). According to Wikipedia, “If a simple majority of the those present and voting in the House approve an article of impeachment, then the president is impeached. The procedure then moves to the Senate where a “trial” is held to determine if the president committed a crime. It takes a two-thirds vote of the Senate to convict."