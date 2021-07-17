Democratic drive to eliminate filibuster is outrageous | READER COMMENTARY

In past years when Republicans were the majority in the U.S. Senate, Democrats obstructed progress by using the filibuster. When the Republicans threatened not to eliminate the filibuster but to reduce the number of votes needed for closure, the Democrats and their media allies were outraged, calling it the “nuclear option.”
Now, the Democrats are trying to eliminate the filibuster. Where’s the outrage (”Democratic senators announce $3.5 trillion budget agreement,” July 13)?
Joseph D. Schaum Jr., Baltimore County
