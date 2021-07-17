xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Democratic drive to eliminate filibuster is outrageous | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jul 17, 2021 7:56 AM
Democrats try to roll Sen. Joe Manchin up Filibuster Mountain. June 8, 2021 (Dana Summers, Tribune Content Agency)
Democrats try to roll Sen. Joe Manchin up Filibuster Mountain. June 8, 2021 (Dana Summers, Tribune Content Agency)

In past years when Republicans were the majority in the U.S. Senate, Democrats obstructed progress by using the filibuster. When the Republicans threatened not to eliminate the filibuster but to reduce the number of votes needed for closure, the Democrats and their media allies were outraged, calling it the “nuclear option.”

Now, the Democrats are trying to eliminate the filibuster. Where’s the outrage (”Democratic senators announce $3.5 trillion budget agreement,” July 13)?

Advertisement

Joseph D. Schaum Jr., Baltimore County

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement