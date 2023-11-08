Democrats (and their issues) gain momentum for ‘24 | READER COMMENTARY

Issue 1 supporters celebrate as Rhiannon Carnes, executive director, Ohio Women's Alliance, speaks at a watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Columbus Ohio. Ohio voters have approved a constitutional amendment that guarantees the right to abortion and other forms of reproductive health care. The outcome of Tuesday’s intense, off-year election was the latest blow for abortion opponents. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

I have some advice for many of my Democratic friends: Stop the hand-wringing!

In special elections throughout 2023, Democrats have far outperformed polls and won some very significant races like the critical Wisconsin Supreme Court race in the spring. And this week, Democratic candidates and Democrat-backed issues won big in Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Virginia (”Ohio voters enshrine abortion access in constitution in latest statewide win for reproductive rights,” Nov. 7).

The national polls don’t capture the voter enthusiasm manifested in all these state and local elections. This enthusiasm stems in large part from voter desire to protect reproductive rights and beat back the MAGA crowd. But it also stems from voters knowing that the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration has made historic progress, including making high-cost prescription drugs more affordable (the first administration ever to take on the big drug corporations and beat them) and protecting our climate.

Those of us who want to reelect President Biden and Vice President Harris cannot be complacent. We must work hard. But we must also not wring our hands because of misleading national polling. Let’s raise our voices and call for four more years of public health and public justice progress!

— Vincent DeMarco, Baltimore

