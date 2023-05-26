What happens when the debt ceiling is on the other foot? | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Now that we have established “debt ceiling blackmail” as the new mechanism for our country’s budgeting process, I encourage the Democrats to start shaping their agenda for the next time they are in the minority and have the opportunity to bully a Republican president — something that will inevitably happen (”Debt ceiling talks stuck on classic problem: Republicans demand spending cuts and Democrats resist,” May 24).

I suggest that as this future Republican president faces the prospect of owning a financial default catastrophe, he or she could be coerced into agreeing to a tax on the super rich and maybe some reforms to Social Security or Medicare. While completely unrelated to the debt ceiling, Democrats could also demand some controls on gun sales and maybe even some campaign finance reforms. Once the blackmailing begins, nothing need be off the table.

Republicans apparently think weaponizing the debt ceiling is a good idea, so surely they should be prepared to face the weapon of their own making. I hope that when the time comes, they will appreciate the consequences of their shortsighted actions in 2023.

— Mac Nachlas, Baltimore

