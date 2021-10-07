xml:space="preserve">
Perhaps politicians should not come with a 'price' | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Oct 07, 2021
Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema prove difficult to buy. October 4, 2021 (Phil Hands, Tribune Content Agency)
The Baltimore Sun recently ran an editorial cartoon that represents Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin as a pastry and a cup of coffee with President Biden as a “Budget Bill Cafe” customer asking the question, “So, what’s the price of a Sinema roll and a cup of Joe?” and the Democratic donkey behind the counter responding, “Nobody knows!!”

It has occurred to many of us that maybe the two senators who are reluctant to approve President Biden’s agenda don’t have a “price” — unlike so many of our politicians today.

Connie Steelman, Salisbury

