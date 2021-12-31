Democrats are pro-democracy — until it’s time to gerrymander | READER COMMENTARY

One of the problems with Maryland’s absurdly gerrymandered districts is that it undermines the Democratic Party’s credibility (”Maryland’s congressional redistricting leaves some House members, candidates in new territory,” Dec. 16). Presently, only one national party, the Democrats, seems to favor democracy and is committed to upholding voting rights. But when Democrats gerrymander, as they have done in Maryland and other states, they lose any semblance of a higher moral ground. Since gerrymandering or stacking the deck for one’s party clearly undermines voting rights, then the question remains as to which party really cares about the voter. At this point, one must conclude that both parties suffer from the same affliction: party first, people second.