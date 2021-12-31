Democrats are pro-democracy — until it’s time to gerrymander | READER COMMENTARY

One of the problems with Maryland’s absurdly gerrymandered districts is that it undermines the Democratic Party’s credibility (”Maryland’s congressional redistricting leaves some House members, candidates in new territory,” Dec. 16). Presently, only one national party, the Democrats, seems to favor democracy and is committed to upholding voting rights. But when Democrats gerrymander, as they have done in Maryland and other states, they lose any semblance of a higher moral ground. Since gerrymandering or stacking the deck for one’s party clearly undermines voting rights, then the question remains as to which party really cares about the voter. At this point, one must conclude that both parties suffer from the same affliction: party first, people second.
Perpetually blue California has an independent commission to draw district maps and it will affect the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives. Numerous districts in California, according to The New York Times, are likely to flip to Republican. Picking up one Democratic seat in Maryland will have little to no effect. Democrats in California have accepted the concept that the easiest way to protect voting rights is to end gerrymandering regardless of the actions of other states or the imminent loss of Democratic seats in the House. Unfortunately, Maryland Democrats are not so bold.
As a conservative, I have been voting and rooting for the opposition because I view Donald Trump as a threat to our democracy, but it appears I have been misguided. The GOP wants to restrict my vote at the ballot box and the Democrats want to restrict my vote before I even get to the ballot box.
Dudley Thompson, Girdletree
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.