Democrats do not tolerate dissent in their ranks | READER COMMENTARY

Here’s a conundrum: When Republicans such as Sen. Mitt Romney or Rep. Liz Cheney publicly disagreed with President Donald Trump on the charges of a rigged election, they were praised by Democrats for their courage, independence of thought and defense of democracy. However, when a Democratic politician such as Sen. Joe Manchin disagrees with President Joe Biden, he receives no such praise. To the contrary, the West Virginia senator has been vilified by fellow Democrats as a fool, selfish promoter, or harbinger of the end of democracy (”Robert B. Reich: Is this the beginning of the end of American democracy?” June 10).