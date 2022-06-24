Why aren’t all Americans outraged by attack on Shaye Moss? | READER COMMENTARY

After reading the article, “Election officials recount pressure” (June 22) in The Baltimore Sun, I was most disturbed, not only by the attempt to corrupt democracy, but by the horrendous treatment so many election officials received. In particular, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, who was threatened (as was her mother and grandmother) simply because she was counting votes. Her trauma, from being pinpointed by Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani has crippled her. She is afraid to go out in public, she always looks over her shoulder when she is out, she afraid to go back to her job, she doubts herself and her anxiety has caused her to put on 60 pounds.

Who makes her whole? Who gives Ms. Moss her dignity and confidence back? We know who did so much to her and who took so much from her, but who helps bring her back? She was helpless from the attacks from Mr. Trump and Mr. Giuliani and now she’s broken. Who makes her whole? Or, is she discarded after the committee thanked her for her testimony? Is she simply a residual casualty from the Trump assault? Is she now left behind broken and battered. That’s the real human story from Tuesday’s testimony.

How many lives does Donald Trump have to shatter before someone says out loud that he has no shame and he has no dignity? When will America speak out? So far, the clamor has been less than indignant by most elected Republican officials. Shame on us all who accept officials (and even vote for them) who patronize Donald Trump and his surrogates. It seems we all have become casualties of Mr. Trump’s war on democracy not just Shaye Moss.

— Jim Mundy, Ellicott City

