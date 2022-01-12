Are we witnessing the death of democracy? | READER COMMENTARY

In 2015, Donald J. Trump started the “Big Lie” by saying that the only way he could lose to Hillary Clinton was if the election was rigged and even though he won, he still insisted the popular vote was wrong and that 3 million people voted illegally. In 2020, he again raised the question of a free and legal election before the election. Since then, he has pushed the lie and it has grown among Republicans to the point that no matter how much proof you have that the 2020 election was the most secure in U.S. history, his followers refuse to believe it (”To stop Trump and prevent another Jan. 6, big business needs to step up,” Jan. 6).