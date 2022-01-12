Are we witnessing the death of democracy? | READER COMMENTARY

I am a 73-year-old white male who served in the United States Air Force and have voted in every election since my 21st birthday. It is sad that I have lived this long in a free and democratic nation to watch democracy being demolished from within. For the past 13 years, the partisanship in government has become so entrenched that little has been done to benefit the country.
In 2015, Donald J. Trump started the “Big Lie” by saying that the only way he could lose to Hillary Clinton was if the election was rigged and even though he won, he still insisted the popular vote was wrong and that 3 million people voted illegally. In 2020, he again raised the question of a free and legal election before the election. Since then, he has pushed the lie and it has grown among Republicans to the point that no matter how much proof you have that the 2020 election was the most secure in U.S. history, his followers refuse to believe it (”To stop Trump and prevent another Jan. 6, big business needs to step up,” Jan. 6).
Mr. Trump followed Adolf Hitler’s philosophy of telling a lie, a big lie, and to keep repeating that lie over and over until people believe it. We have watched as states have eroded women’s rights, have passed laws to suppress voting rights and done everything to erode our government. I am glad I am on this end of life because at the rate things are going, our democracy will soon be dead and we will be living in a dictatorship.
Republican officials who have been silent about the Big Lie are just as complicit as those who support it. I am so afraid that we are watching the death of our democratic nation, that the government of the people by the people and for the people shall soon perish from the earth. We have survived for 246 years a democratic republic but that may soon be coming to an end. I fear that our children and grandchildren will soon be living in a country that has been lost and will never know true freedom again.
Edwin Schneider, Baltimore
