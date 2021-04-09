Here are opportunities to help Maryland families grappling with dementia | READER COMMENTARY

The Alzheimer’s Association’s special report, “Race, Ethnicity and Alzheimer’s in America,” reveals that non-white populations expect and experience more barriers in Maryland and across the United States when accessing dementia care. As Maryland builds awareness about Alzheimer’s, our state must also aid its existing dementia care workforce. They need sufficient dementia-specific knowledge to effectively manage the 95% of individuals with dementia who have one or more chronic conditions. House Bill 141, sponsored by Del. Sheree Sample-Hughes (D-Dorchester, Wicomico) and cross-filed by Sen. Katie Fry Hester (D-Howard and Carroll), requires home care workers at Maryland’s residential service agencies to complete initial and annual dementia education. The legislation, endorsed by the Maryland-National Capital Home Care Association, emphasizes that Maryland can make an investment in this workforce part of the infrastructure for our aging population. No part of our population has been more affected by COVID-19 than the long-term care industry.