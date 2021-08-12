Rise of delta variant demands stricter public health measures | READER COMMENTARY

As the highly transmissible delta variant sweeps through the world, the need for vaccinations is greater than ever. COVID-19 is simply doing what viruses do, it will continue to mutate among a population that gives it that opening.
It is becoming evident that stricter measures are needed to get people to use common sense and be vaccinated (”We’re beyond urging COVID best practices, it’s time start mandating in Maryland,” Aug. 4). Insurers should notify customers they will not be covered for hospital care due to COVID if they have not been vaccinated.
We are suffering staggering costs from the virus. Paying for people’s reckless and ignorant decisions should not be one of those costs.
Tim Eastman, Baltimore
