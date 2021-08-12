xml:space="preserve">
Rise of delta variant demands stricter public health measures | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 12, 2021 10:32 AM
People gather and hug as hundreds of COVID survivors march across the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 in New York City. The U.S. is now averaging thousands of new COVID-19 infections a day, returning to a milestone last seen during the winter surge in yet another bleak reminder of how quickly the delta variant has spread through the country. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
People gather and hug as hundreds of COVID survivors march across the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 in New York City. The U.S. is now averaging thousands of new COVID-19 infections a day, returning to a milestone last seen during the winter surge in yet another bleak reminder of how quickly the delta variant has spread through the country. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah) (Stefan Jeremiah/AP)

As the highly transmissible delta variant sweeps through the world, the need for vaccinations is greater than ever. COVID-19 is simply doing what viruses do, it will continue to mutate among a population that gives it that opening.

It is becoming evident that stricter measures are needed to get people to use common sense and be vaccinated (”We’re beyond urging COVID best practices, it’s time start mandating in Maryland,” Aug. 4). Insurers should notify customers they will not be covered for hospital care due to COVID if they have not been vaccinated.

We are suffering staggering costs from the virus. Paying for people’s reckless and ignorant decisions should not be one of those costs.

Tim Eastman, Baltimore

