Best protection against Delta spread is vaccination and masks indoors | READER COMMENTARY

Our state’s vaccination rate of over 75% of eligible adults has kept Maryland from experiencing the recent surge in Delta variant cases seen in other regions of the country. However, as reported by The Sun, Dr. Anthony Fauci considers the Delta variant, which is responsible for more than half of new cases in the United States, to be the “greatest threat” to containing the pandemic. If there is a surge in the fall, the victims will be unvaccinated individuals. By acting now and getting shots into the arms of the remaining unvaccinated Marylanders, we can stay ahead of the very real threat these variants pose.