What’s happened to the Secret Service? | READER COMMENTARY

The U.S. Secret Service went from offering to testify at the House Jan. 6 hearings — presumably to contradict former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s relaying of a story she heard — to deleting requested text records to refusing to testify to acquiring private lawyers. This wild ride took about two weeks (”Watchdog briefs Jan. 6 panel on erased Secret Service texts,” July 15).

What or who would cause these alarming and contradicting actions by the Secret Service? One can only speculate at this point. Stay tuned.

— Robert J. Nichols, Annapolis

