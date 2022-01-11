Postmaster DeJoy must be held accountable | READER COMMENTARY

Yes, the USPS could use some improvement. The first thing the government has to do is stop mandating that it has to pay in advance for its employees retirement accounts. This has always been a problem. Mr. DeJoy is the one who cut the training hours and the budget and got rid of the old machines that were unused. Please note that the machines were scheduled to be removed but were kept in place to cover the holiday rushes as normal or at least until newer machines could replace them. This is how we always did it before Mr. DeJoy became postmaster.