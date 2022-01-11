Postmaster DeJoy must be held accountable | READER COMMENTARY

I just finished reading the letter from Bob McGeehan and how he thinks U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is “owed an apology” (”Postmaster owed an apology by Maryland congressional delegation,” Jan. 6). I retired form the USPS in 2010. I know for a fact from my past employment as both a worker and in management that before Mr. DeJoy was named postmaster general by then-President Donald Trump, it functioned very well.
We did have old machines and at times extra machines that were only used during the holiday rushes or when other machines broke down. We always maintained a staff of people in the wings in training positions. We were never short of qualified supervisors and managers. We always had the budget to get people as part-time help over the holidays. We always were able to work with the unions to get through the tough times. We didn’t cut hours over holidays.
Yes, the USPS could use some improvement. The first thing the government has to do is stop mandating that it has to pay in advance for its employees retirement accounts. This has always been a problem. Mr. DeJoy is the one who cut the training hours and the budget and got rid of the old machines that were unused. Please note that the machines were scheduled to be removed but were kept in place to cover the holiday rushes as normal or at least until newer machines could replace them. This is how we always did it before Mr. DeJoy became postmaster.
The mistakes that followed his appointment came from his lack of knowledge of how the USPS functions. Mr. DeJoy is the one who asked for people nearing retirement to retire. The reason the post office is in the situation it is today rests solely on his shoulders. He alone made the changes that have caused all the late mail and all the problems. No one else, not the present managers, the employees or anyone but Postmaster DeJoy!
The buck stops at the top and Louis DeJoy is at the top. We never had all these problems until after he was hired. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see where the problem started and why it hasn’t improved. Get rid of him and it can only get better.
Jim Hironimus, White Hall
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.