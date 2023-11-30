Pay more attention to growing U.S. debt burden | READER COMMENTARY

When caught with their hands in the cookie jar of deficit spending, no political party is innocent. Nov. 12, 2023. (Scott Stantis/Chicago Tribune)

First, props to The Baltimore Sun for printing the commentary, “U.S. credit gets downgraded as signs of default become clearer” (Nov. 17). This issue, which might be understood by 1% of Americans, will hurt us way more than climate change within the next 25 years.

When tax rates have to go north of 75%, everyone will ask, “What the hell is this? Why didn’t George W. Bush have a war tax for his Iraq and Afghanistan invasions? Why was Barack Obama spending wildly and paying zero attention to the Simpson-Bowles fiscal responsibility and reform plan? Why did Donald Trump have a tax cut to help the well off that added $2.5 trillion to the debt? And why didn’t Trump and Joe Biden have a COVID-19 tax?”

Advertisement

Make no mistake, members of Congress are at fault for all this, too — both Democrats and Republicans!

I will be long gone when this day of reckoning happens, but I feel sorry for my kids and everyone’s kids.

Advertisement

— Lyle Rescott, Marriottsville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.