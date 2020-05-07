Proposed spring deer season to help feed people during pandemic is a terrible idea | READER COMMENTARY

What is really mind-boggling is how little meat this might produce at such a great risk not only to our lives, but also to our hearts for shooting mothers just as they are ready to give birth or letting their babies starve to death. Food insecurity is horrible, especially as chicken and pig farms are slaughtering animals and letting the meat rot rather then donating that meat to food banks, but this is not the answer. I know some people will use any excuse to kill deer even while turning a blind eye to non-lethal deer management, but there is a reason we don’t have a deer hunting season in the spring or summer. There is a reason farmers and hunters don’t kill deer this time of the year: They don’t want to kill pregnant mothers!