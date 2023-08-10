‘Deepfakes’ need to be identified | READER COMMENTARY

Images created by Eliot Higgins with the use of artificial intelligence show a fictitious skirmish with Donald Trump and New York City police officers posted on Higgins' Twitter account, as photographed on an iPhone in Arlington, Virginia. The highly detailed, sensational images, which are not real, were produced using a sophisticated and widely accessible image generator. (AP Photo/J. David Ake) (J. David Ake/AP)

Thanks for running the commentary by Robert Weismann (”‘Deepfakes’ threaten our democracy,” Aug. 4). Many readers will feel that truth has already taken a pretty good beating over the past few years. But there is a qualitative difference between the social-media-driven rifts we are seeing in our polity and the havoc that could be sown by deepfakes — convincing computer-generated images, audio and video hoaxes.

Currently, social media platforms have enabled people to sort themselves into camps that receive different news media. The platforms seem to believe that splitting up the electorate into separate cocoons helps them maximize revenue. Still, an objective person who actively seeks to research the truth about a topic has a reasonably good chance of getting solid information. The problem is with people (and there are tens of millions of them) who passively receive information and blindly believe sources that reinforce preconceived notions.

With deepfakes, it can be exceedingly difficult for anyone to discern the truth. I agree with Weismann that the government should require major platforms and content producers who use the internet to label deepfakes. Anyone who spends money intervening in an election should be penalized for using deepfakes.

— Charlie Cooper, Baltimore

The writer is president of Get Money Out - Maryland.

