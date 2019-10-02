Lakes around the world have been restored by undertaking the best lake management practice of dredging. An example here in Maryland is the excellent restoration work on Columbia’s lakes. I have had the honor to be a member of the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) stakeholder group reviewing the Brookfield Renewable Water Appropriations application. The current process has been respectful and collaborative, not divisive, as the article suggests. Of course, there have been different viewpoints expressed, but everyone voiced their opinions in a constructive manner with many consensus positions already accepted.