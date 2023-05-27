Blame GOP for any debt limit disaster | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Members of Congress leave the U.S. House of Representatives for Memorial Day weekend, Thursday, May 25, 2023, as debt limit negotiations continued on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the slash, burn and destroy Republican Party are to be blamed for the impending disaster resulting from the nation’s potential default of its debt obligations (”Deadline looming, President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy narrow in on budget deal to lift debt ceiling,” May 26).

By using the need to raise the debt limit, an automatic event in past years, as blackmail to achieve outrageous cuts in essential government services to the nation’s veterans as well as the sick and elderly, the Republican Party has once again shown itself to be concerned solely to the welfare of the nation’s super wealthy and global corporations.

Hopefully, the next time we all go to the election polls, we will remember who it was that put the nation in peril.

— Jack Kinstlinger, Towson

