Why aren’t tax cuts for rich and wasteful military spending getting the ax? | READER COMMENTARY

It’s a shame that The Baltimore Sun has used the Associated Press for much of the coverage of the debt ceiling deal because their analysis is sorely lacking. They never mention the word “tax,” even though Republican-sponsored tax cuts for corporations and billionaires over the past 40 years have spiked federal debt (”Here’s what’s in, what’s out of the debt limit bill to avert US default,” May 30).

A low-ball estimate of the current contribution to debt of the Donald Trump era tax cuts is $448 billion per year. The Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush tax cuts are probably contributing another half-billion annually. The justification for these cuts was that they would stimulate business investment, but big business spends the money on stock buybacks and dividends. U.S. business investment started lagging during Reagan’s first term and has never fully recovered.

The AP also fails to mention that the negotiators completely ignore how military spending drives federal debt. Since 2001, the U.S. has incurred $8 trillion in costs on failed wars in the Middle East. That is more than 25% of all the federal debt incurred since 1776. Both Democrats and Republicans are completely in the thrall of the defense-industrial-media complex.

Working people are getting virtually nothing from decades of tax cuts for the rich and military adventurism. We could reduce the federal deficit drastically by restoring some of the taxes on the rich and cutting waste in the Defense Department. When will the press focus on the real issues?

— Charlie Cooper, Baltimore

