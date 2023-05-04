Van Hollen’s attack on debt ceiling irresponsible | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz speaks during a news conference alongside fellow Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 25, 2023 in Washington, D.C. to discuss negotiations between the House, Senate and White House over the national debt ceiling. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

I can’t believe that Sen. Chris Van Hollen and nine other misguided Democrats would offer up legislation to remove the debt ceiling (”Debt limit standoff: Time to end the periodic madness and lift the cap,” May 1).

Having a debt ceiling is one of few ways to put pressure to bear on irresponsible overspending that is one of the hallmarks of the federal government and especially the Democratic Party. It is akin to credit card companies (which presumably have more common sense) removing limits on customer charge accounts. While some consumers are frugal and limit how much debt they can tolerate, others, as is well known, get into excessive debt situations that they have difficulty paying back.

And the claim that the debt ceiling and spending are unrelated, as made by some pundits, is patent nonsense. It is no different than credit card limits that serve the purpose of minimizing risk of losses from consumer overspending. How does the government minimize their risk if they don’t have measures to mitigate them with unconstrained spending? The government is anything but frugal!

— Michael Ernest, Catonsville

