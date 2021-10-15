Debt ceiling inaction reveals bankruptcy of U.S. politics | READER COMMENTARY

The appropriate amount of national debt has no scientifically “correct” answer. Some people, perhaps influenced by the personal tragedies of losing everything in the Great Depression, believe a balanced budget is necessary. Others concur, intuitively believing that one must live within their means. Yet other people consider debt, or leverage, to be a reasonable and appropriate financial tool that enables a more efficient use of “capital” — homeowners and businesses being prime examples. They note that this country has been in debt for almost its entire existence and has become recognized as the greatest international economic success story of the past century.