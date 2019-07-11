Goodbye debt ceiling, hello balanced budget

You are correct that the debt ceiling needs to go (“We said it when Obama was president, and we’ll say it under Trump: Congress needs to abolish the debt ceiling,” July 9). Instead, there should be a requirement for a balanced budget.
If the 535 numbskulls inside the beltway (and we know which 535 I am talking about) want to spend more of our money, then they either need to raise taxes or cut other costs. It should be a zero sum game each fiscal year. For example, George W. Bush and the Congress at the time should have paid for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan as they happened. He should have left the country with no more debt than when he started.
Both the Democrats and the GOP have zero interest in fiscal responsibility because they have zero backbone and voters increasingly demand “free” stuff. The gang of 535′s main goal is re-election (thus the importance of free stuff), not fiscal accountability or honor.
Lyle Rescott, Marriottsville