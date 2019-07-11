Goodbye debt ceiling, hello balanced budget

If the 535 numbskulls inside the beltway (and we know which 535 I am talking about) want to spend more of our money, then they either need to raise taxes or cut other costs. It should be a zero sum game each fiscal year. For example, George W. Bush and the Congress at the time should have paid for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan as they happened. He should have left the country with no more debt than when he started.