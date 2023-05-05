Americans should be outraged by debt ceiling game of chicken | READER COMMENTARY

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy walks inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, April 27, 2023 after House Republicans narrowly passed a sweeping debt ceiling package to push President Joe Biden into negotiations on federal spending. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

People too often think that articles about congressional fights and economic subjects like the debt ceiling are obscure and therefore unimportant. Obscurity may indeed be a legitimate charge, but the subject is nonetheless extremely important. For starters, just playing silly games of chicken with the country’s ability to pay its bills costs money — not funny money, but our tax dollars (”Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says US could hit debt ceiling as soon as June 1,” May 1).

In 2011, there was another standoff over the debt ceiling. Fortunately, it was resolved a couple of days before the limit was hit. Despite that last-minute resolution, bond rating agencies took a dim view of the episode and one of them, Standard & Poor’s, actually downgraded U.S. debt with the result that government borrowing costs increased. According to an article in Wikipedia, the Government Accountability Office estimated an increase of $1.3 billion in 2011 while the Bipartisan Policy Center extended the estimates over more years and found that the increased borrowing costs would come to some $18.9 billion.

That may seem like a small sum out of the total federal budget, but it is certainly money that could have been better spent elsewhere, and that fiscal irresponsibility was the consequence of Republican actions — though the politicians involved had claimed they were concerned about responsible behavior.

That was just what happened when the increase in the debt ceiling was delayed to the last minute. If it actually fails to take place, if there is a government default, the consequences will be much worse. People depending on government payments, from bondholders to contractors to Social Security recipients, could see no money coming in when it was expected. That could be anything from an inconvenience to a disaster to their finances with ripple effects affecting everyone who expects payments from them.

This would be a really good way to tank the economy, throw people out of work and out of their homes, cause a global recession and drive investors away from U.S. securities for a long time. Nobody who was actually serious about fiscal responsibility would even consider running such risks.

Fortunately, U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen and several colleagues have reintroduced legislation that would repeal the debt ceiling. It is to be hoped that this legislation passes. Being one of only two democratic countries with such a ridiculous and dangerous institution is not a good distinction.

— Katharine W. Rylaarsdam, Baltimore

