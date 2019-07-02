Don't overlook John Delaney, Michael Bennet

Pundits continued to get things wrong leading up to the 2016 election. Don't be among them this time around. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said that sometimes you are an underdog until you're not.

Look again at former Rep. John Delaney (first night of the Democratic debates) and at Sen. Michael Bennet (second night) (“Biden, Bernie and Beto were debate roadkill. Here’s what they (and other underachievers) need to do to stay in the game,” July 1). Both stood at the moderate side of the fray. Both showed depth of understanding of various issues. Mr. Delaney is from Maryland and said don't fix what's not broken. Senator Bennett came back to Joe Biden with a strong criticism about working with Mitch McConnell to pass legislation that led to a compromise to favor the wealthy.

They looked good, though perhaps thrown off by the debate hosts.

Kate Hartig, Parkton

