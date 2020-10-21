xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Baltimore voters: Mayoral debate is coming up | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Oct 21, 2020 12:27 PM
Baltimore mayoral candidate Bob Wallace, right, talks with Matthew Lasinski, owner of Southern Provisions bar in Canton. He is one of several candidates for mayor who will be participating in a debate Thursday, Oct. 22.
Baltimore mayoral candidate Bob Wallace, right, talks with Matthew Lasinski, owner of Southern Provisions bar in Canton. He is one of several candidates for mayor who will be participating in a debate Thursday, Oct. 22. (Kenneth K. Lam)

Finally, we have an opportunity to hear from all three top candidates for mayor (“NAACP, Afro forum set for mayoral candidates,” Oct. 14). Citizens of Baltimore can now make a more informed decision. In my opinion, party affiliation and vague endorsements are not enough to dictate a vote with so much at stake for the city. I hope voters will go to the NAACP Facebook live stream on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. with an open mind and an interest in hearing directly from the candidates before they cast their vote.

Ann K. Murray, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement