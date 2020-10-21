Baltimore voters: Mayoral debate is coming up | READER COMMENTARY

Finally, we have an opportunity to hear from all three top candidates for mayor (“NAACP, Afro forum set for mayoral candidates,” Oct. 14). Citizens of Baltimore can now make a more informed decision. In my opinion, party affiliation and vague endorsements are not enough to dictate a vote with so much at stake for the city. I hope voters will go to the NAACP Facebook live stream on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. with an open mind and an interest in hearing directly from the candidates before they cast their vote.