Less argument, more honest debate; Braver Angels show how to cross partisan divides | READER COMMENTARY

Imagine, for a moment, if members of Congress invited Braver Angels to facilitate a workshop. I think the tone might cool, and anything at this point would be a welcome relief. Democrats and Republicans are guilty of shouting into echo chambers, chumming the waters of discontent and reinforcing existing beliefs. Reasoned debate feels like a relic. But after my weekend with the Braver Angels, I am optimistic that we can re-train ourselves to engage in thoughtful discussions with people on the other side of the divide. I’ve seen it happen, we just have to be willing to take that first frightening step.